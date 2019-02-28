Live 5 Investigates: Defendants accused of violent crimes bonding out of jail for as little as $25

“And I was like,'Please don’t do that because it will make it too watery,' and from there, he just flipped out,” Hancock said. “He came at me. He tried to stick his fingers in my eyes and pull my eye out of my face basically. And then when I pulled him off, then he turned around and punched me in the face. He picked up a metal broom and broke it over his knee, and we were fighting and it went in my knee.”