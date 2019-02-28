Local teachers and education advocates beg for change

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry teachers and education advocates are speaking out on the amended state house bill to make sweeping changes in education.
They say that even the amended version still denies them some of the most basic rights like a lunch break free of duty or even a bathroom break.
An amended version of House Bill 3759 has Palmetto State teachers still begging for the respect of legislators.
“We should be recognized as qualified individuals who have gone through vigorous training,” said Trever Etiman, a teacher and S.C. For Ed representative.
They asked for about 30 things including a 30-minute lunch break, a ten-percent pay raise, and smaller class sizes, all of which were denied.
“These favorable amendments that we thought would make a difference were just destroyed,” Etiman says.
One Lowcountry teacher says the people making these decisions don’t have any education experience, so they just don’t get it.
“They can write 84 pages of legislation and haven’t sat in a classroom,” said Megan Deutschman, another S.C. For Ed representative and teacher.
But they said there were some positive highlights that came out of the meeting Wednesday night.
A teacher bill of rights, adding a teacher to the State Board of Education, and removing salary pay caps for experienced teachers were all approved.
Educators say there were positive baby steps taken with the passed amendments, but there are still giant leaps that need to be taken before they stop fighting for what they deserve.
The amended version of this bill is expected to go to the house floor as early as next week.
