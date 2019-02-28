More road closures as Norfolk Southern completes railroad crossings in Dorchester Co.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry drivers can expect delays as Norfolk Southern completes railroad crossings in Dorchester County.
Dorchester County announced the crossings at Owens Drive, Maple Street and Richardson Avenue are currently closed.
The railway company, Norfolk Southern will be installing the final touches on a dual rail project that will ensure a smooth riding surface for train movement, the county reports.
Dorchester county says, Owens Drive is expected to reopen within the hour.
Norfolk Southern estimates that Maple Street and Richardson Avenue will reopen at approximately 4:00 p.m.
Th railway company also says, Industrial Drive will be closed at approximately 3:00 p.m. and will remain closed until approximately 6:00 p.m.
Unless there are any drastic changes from Norfolk Southern this will be the final update, officials with Dorchester County says.
