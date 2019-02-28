Parents urged to use ‘Momo Challenge’ to open important conversation with children

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow and Gray TV) - The “Momo Challenge.”
It’s the latest social media dare — and it’s got parents, educators and law enforcement officials worried.
As part of the challenge, kids are said to get anonymous threatening messages tied to pictures of the Momo character, a ghoulish-looking girl with a creepy smile.
The messages encourage children and teens to engage in dangerous activities, including threatening others and harming themselves.
In a letter home to parents Wednesday, the state Department of Education said the challenge has gotten lots of attention nationally ― leading to lots of concern from parents and staff.
But evidence of the challenge actually being “played” is limited.
Because of that, experts are calling the challenge “more fear than fact,” the DOE said.
That said, the Education Department is urging parents to talk to their children about the Momo Challenge.
“Parents can ask their child whether they have seen anything online that has upset or worried them, and explain that there are often things that happen online that can be misleading or frightening and that some things are solely designed to get a lot of attention,” the DOE said, in its letter to parents.
Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Britt Young is encouraging parents to use the video to open up an important conversation with their child.
“Even something that’s such an unfortuanate and devastating type of viral video, you can use that as a platform to bring up pretty heavy topics and difficult things to talk about with your kids that don’t always pop up on the dinner table,” Young said.
Young also said many parents might be surprised to learn what their kids know.
“My child who is in elementary school came home and knew all about it. So elementary school is not too young for kids to be aware of what is actually going on, especially in social media,” said Young. “We know a fraction of what our kids are actually exposed to. And by simply saying, nope, not my child, you might just be robbing them of a chance to have a real open and honest communication about difficult topics.”
Retired Honolulu police detective and cyber crimes expert Chris Duque said it is difficult to find out who is behind these challenges because they are often overseas.
“Majority of them are out of our legal reach because they overseas, they are foreign,” said Duque.
He is also urging parents to research before downloading various apps and programs to block the challenge.
“Don’t be so quick to do that. Do your homework to see what does the app do, what kind of information it gives out because you might be downloading spyware on your child’s phone," Duque said.
National Online Safety, an internet safety group for kids, describes Momo as a “sinister challenge” that’s been around for some time, but that’s recently resurfaced.
They’ve also offered a series of tips for parents to get a grip on the challenge, including monitoring their children’s internet activities and talking to their kids about what they see online.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.