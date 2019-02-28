Report: Detention center officer had sex with inmate, planned to marry him on his release

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies have arrested a detention center officer who is accused of having sex with an inmate and planned to marry him upon his release.
Authorities arrested 31-year-old Kasey Gamble, a correctional officer with the Georgetown County Detention Center.
She was charged Thursday morning with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office.
The investigation began Wednesday morning after investigators said disturbing information was presented to the officials at the jail about a possible relationship between Gamble and an inmate involving sexual contact.
“Detention Center officials were presented with a multitude of letters which were discovered outside the confines of the Detention Center which were written to Officer Gamble from the inmate,” GCSO officials said."The letters were presented to officials by another correctional officer who felt integrity and upholding their oath was of the upmost importance versus covering for a fellow officer."
A report states at the time the letters were brought to the attention of jail officials, it was known that Gamble was the owner of the letters and they were at one time in her possession but the content of the letters failed to directly implicate her because her name was not included.
According to the sheriff’s office, the letters indicated the identity of the inmate and an active relationship between a female correctional officer involving sex, plans for children, and marriage upon the inmate’s release.
The sheriff’s office said the inmate was interviewed which eventually led to the confession of the fact he and Gamble were in a relationship, he wrote the letters to Gamble, and the relationship had been intimate.
“Once the investigator was presented with the evidence, the investigation carried into the evening hours where multiple witnesses were interviewed resulting in the collection of enough evidence to obtain arrest warrants for Officer Gamble," GCSO officials said.
On Thursday morning, Gamble was interrogated at the sheriff’s office where she was presented with the evidence of her involvement with the inmate.
The sheriff’s office said after a short time, Gamble eventually admitted to her involvement with the inmate and corroborated the evidence.
Gamble was arrested, terminated, and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center where she is currently awaiting a bond hearing.
Gamble has been employed with the detention center since January of 2018.
Deputies are continuing the investigation.
