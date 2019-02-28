Report: Man once said he wanted to date Mt. Pleasant woman he allegedly murdered

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - According to the unredacted incident report released Thursday by the Mount Pleasant police department, the man charged with murdering a 60-year-old Mount Pleasant woman once said he wanted to date her.
The information came from a friend of Ann Witherspoon who police spoke with when she reported her missing on Feb. 9. Police found Witherspoon dead later on the same day and have now charged Norman Browne with her murder.
The friend told officers that around 11 a.m. on Feb. 6, Witherspoon texted her saying that she was going to Conway to meet with Browne. She said Browne was a franchise owner of a Malco tool truck and Witherspoon had invested between $15,000 and $25,000 in his Malco tool business. The friend told officers that Witherspoon was supposedly going to Conway to get a written contract for the investment.
She also said that Browne had been once interested in dating Witherspoon but she did not want to date him and that Browne had tried to forcibly kiss Witherspoon in the past, according to the report.
On Feb. 9, an officer spoke with Browne over the phone and Browne told him that Witherspoon had come to visit him in Myrtle Beach and they went to his storage center where he kept the Malco truck, according to the report.
Browne told the officer that an unknown object then fell on Witherspoon’s head and she was bleeding a lot, the report stated. Browne then told the officer that he drove Witherspoon home to Mount Pleasant and then took her car back to Myrtle Beach where he was pulled over for speeding in the early morning hours of Feb. 7, according to the report.
When the officer asked Browne what happened next, Browne stated he saw Witherspoon the next day (Feb. 8) in Wilmington, North Carolina in an attempt to give her car back to her. He said he drove her car up there and was driving on Front Street in Wilmington when all the sudden he saw Browne in the parking lot of a Waffle House, the report stated.
According to Browne, there was a nondescript man with Witherspoon who refused to give him a ride back to Myrtle Beach so he took a cab home instead. The officer stated in the report that during this call with Browne, he was going on several tangents and asked brief answers to direct questions.
Browne told the officer that Witherspoon was looking to invest in his franchise, but explained he was just friends with her and already had an “unhappy” girlfriend. Before hanging up, Browne said he didn’t know where Witherspoon was currently.
The officer then went to Witherspoon’s Mount Pleasant address where he and a detective forced entry and found Witherspoon dead inside the house, according to the report.
Browne was arrested and charged Wednesday night
Browne was previously charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle in connection to Witherspoon’s death.
