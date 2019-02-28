St. George man arrested on child sex crime charge

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a St. George man on a child sex crime charge.
Officers charged Traquan Omeric Benjamin with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
He was arrested Thursday morning at his apartment on Reed Street.
His arrest stems from an investigation by the St. George Police Department with information gathered by the Department of Social Services.
“It was determined that the suspect Traquan O. Benjamin did commit the crime of criminal sexual conduct on a female victim under the age of 12 and that he did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously commit this crime at the above mentioned residence,” St. George police said."Also during the arrest, officers read a search warrant to the owner of the residence and evidence was bagged and tagged pertaining to this case."
