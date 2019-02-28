Stingrays Acquire Defenseman Miles Liberati From Fuel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, announced they’ve acquired defenseman Miles Liberati from the Indy Fuel to complete a trade for goaltender Gordon Defiel initially agreed to on Jan. 21.
The 23-year-old is in his third professional season and has played a total of 126 ECHL games in his career with the Fuel, Allen Americans and Reading Royals. This season, Liberati has five points on a goal and four assists in 24 games.
Originally a seventh-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2013 NHL Draft, Liberati began his pro career with the Royals. The 6-foot, 205-pound defender put up 15 points on three goals and 12 assists with a +21 rating as a rookie in 2016-17 before totaling 10 points in 56 games with the Americans in 2017-18.
The native of Cheswick, Pa. played his junior hockey in the OHL with London, North Bay and Kitchener from 2012-16, accounting for a total of 106 points on 38 goals and 68 assists in 240 games.