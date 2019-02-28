USS Charleston to be commissioned on Saturday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It’s hard to miss the newest addition to the Charleston Harbor. The soon-to-be USS Charleston is over 400-feet long and is the Navy’s newest Independence variant littoral combat ship.
The ship will be commissioned at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Charleston Columbus Street Terminal.
On Thursday morning during a behind the scenes tour, the ship’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Christopher Brusca said the 3,200-ton ship was built in Mobile, AL, is 421 feet long and 103 feet wide. Once commissioned, the USS Charleston will be used as a mine warfare ship which can detect and destroy mines.
“A lot of people don’t realize it, it’s very coincidental," Brusca said. "Charleston is actually the birthplace of naval mine warfare...so Charleston is a natural pick for the name of a naval ship.” This will be the sixth ship named to honor the city and citizens of Charleston.
There are a lot of unique features on the ship, which has about a 70-member crew.
“I have a shallow draft, so we can get in closer to shore," Brusca said. “I can get in places the rest of the Navy can’t. I can go faster than other ships in the Navy, so I can get in and get out quickly. I have this mission bay. It’s a big mission bay with lots of space and lots of room so I can reconfigure it.”
The ship has been compared to a giant jet ski because it doesn’t use propellers. It is powered by two gas turbine engines, two main propulsion diesel engines, and four waterjets to speeds up to 40-plus knots. A release from the Navy says, “The littoral combat ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, while capable of open-ocean tasking and winning against 21st-century coastal threats such as submarines, mines, and swarming small craft. They are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence.”
USS Charleston will be homeported at Naval Base San Diego but will be deployed near South America, Singapore and the South China Sea.
“Commissioning ceremonies are rooted in centuries of naval history and tradition. It has been a pleasure to lead the USS Charleston Commissioning Committee and to work with members of our armed forces as we bring Charleston’s sixth namesake ship into active duty,” Navy League Charleston President, Patrick Keaveny, said.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott will give the commissioning ceremony’s principal address and Charlotte Riley, wife of former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, will serve as the ship’s sponsor.
There are no more tickets left for Saturday’s commissioning ceremony but it will be streamed online at the following website: http://www.navy.mil/ah_online/live/ah-live.asp.
The link will become active approximately five minutes prior to the event (9:55 a.m. EST).
