As Vatican conference on sexual abuse ends, Charleston Diocese on track to release list of credibly accused

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Last Sunday, Pope Francis ended his unprecedented summit at the Vatican on preventing clergy sexual abuse. At the same time, the Charleston Diocese is preparing to take its own unprecedented measure.
A spokeswoman for the Diocese confirmed earlier this week that the diocese is still on track to release its list of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse by the end of March, a move that will surely spark plenty of conversation in the “Holy City” once the list is revealed.
“While universal protocol has not been approved, the National Conferences of Bishops have been given clear mandates to address and deal with the problems of sexual abuse of minors in their respective countries," Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone said in a statement.
During mass last Sunday, Pope Francis vowed to confront abusers with “the wrath of God,” and prioritize victims of what he called “brazen, aggressive and destructive evil.”
Francis summoned 190 presidents of bishops conferences around the world for the summit. The Vatican also announced it will soon issue a child protection policy and guidelines for preventing sexual abuse of minors for Vatican City State.
“I am confident that we in our country can produce the accountability that is so necessary for us to move toward prevention of these abuses in the future," Guglielmone said.
