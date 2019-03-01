Berkeley County School District moving forward with attendance line changes

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County school board is moving forward with a plan to possibly change where students attend school.
At a special meeting on Thursday, the district decided to narrow down their plan to just one option.
This comes as school leaders say something needs to be done to keep up with the growth in the area and overcrowding at Cane Bay schools.
Option C would split the Sangaree District and make 17-A the boundary for students that would go to Stratford High School. Anyone who lives behind I-26 would still be able to attend Cane Bay High School.
Many parents were upset with the proposed boundary line changes that would affect over 700 students in the Sangaree district.
“My kids have grown up in this community and we are part of this community. We did get shoveled back to Sangaree to Cane Bay back to Sangaree, and it really just seems like they said, our best interest is being taken into consideration,” said parent Deann Glover.
After hearing public comments, the board voted on a first hearing for Proposal C, which would include the Sangaree District up to I-26 in the shift change.
Sangaree Middle School students living from 17-A to 26 would be going to Stratford.
Katie Tanner, the public information officer for BCSD said, “What’s important here is that we’re doing what’s best for kids, so we want to make sure that kids are in a classroom where there’s space for them to learn.”
The board also approved a series of guidelines that would still make it possible for some students to attend Cane Bay High.
Those guidelines include an option for rising 10-12th graders who are at Cane Bay to stay at the high school and also an athletic eligibility clause. Another issue that came up was transportation and how the district will be able to take students to both schools.
That’s something the school board is still discussing.
Officials say that there is still possibility for changes to this attendance proposal by the second and final reading.
