CCSD investigating school bus fight involving elementary students

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is investigating a Thursday afternoon school bus fight involving students from Ladson Elementary School.
“Ladson Elementary administrators and staff are aware of the fight that occurred yesterday and are aware of the concerns about the behavior on that bus,” CCSD officials said in a statement on Friday.
Video of the fight show elementary school students tackling one another, hitting, punching, locking one another in a headlock, cursing, and doing obscene gestures. The video shows this all took place while the bus was in motion.
A parent who wishes to remain anonymous said she wasn’t shocked when she saw the video.
Her child rides that bus and said there needs to be another adult on the bus.
“It’s total chaos. When you see the children fighting and there was cursing going on, one child was grabbed by the neck, it’s loud and I can’t imagine that every day,” a parent whose child was on the bus said. “Normally they don’t fight like that, but it was like a tornado that was gaining speed and at one point there was nothing they could.”
“School staff members have been working on reinforcing positive behavior with the students and have also worked the bus drivers on how to engage students in a productive manner,” CCSD officials said.
District officials also said Ladson Elementary’ s principal rode the bus home this week to try and curb the negative behavior.
“As parents we have to do something to protect our children,” a parent whose child was on the bus said.
That parent said she will not let her child ride the bus again.
“This is a matter school and district staff take very seriously; we will continue to work with students and parents to reach an outcome that benefits the safety and well-being of everyone involved,” CCSD officials said.
