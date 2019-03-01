Coastal Carolina Falls at Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. – Coastal Carolina could not overcome the hot shooting of Louisiana in an 83-70 loss to the Rajin’ Cajuns.
Louisiana shot 54 percent from the field and that includes a blistering 60 percent in the second half in the 13-point loss.
Coastal did fight back from a 21-point deficit early in the second half. After an Ebrima Dibba layup with 6:25 left in the game, CCU only trailed 67-60, but that would be as close as the Chants would get.
DeVante’ Jones had a team-high 19 points to lead CCU’s offensive production. Dibba and Tyrell Gumbs-Frater both scored 14 points.
CCU shot 50 percent from the floor in the second half, but finished the game only hitting 44 percent from the field. The Chants, one of the top three-point shooting teams in the Sun Belt, struggled from long distance only hit four-of-18 for 22 percent.
CCU got to the free throw line and attempted 23 free throws, knocking down 18 for 78 percent.
JaKeenan Grant led Louisiana with a game-high 29 points. Cedric Russell scored 14 and Marcus Stroman added 13.
Like the Chants, Louisiana struggled from beyond the three-point line, only hitting four of its 16 attempts for 25 percent. The Ragin’ Cajuns did manage to shoot 36 free throws making 25 for 69 percent.
The Chants started slow to begin the game and Louisiana did not, hitting seven of its first nine shots and scoring 14 points before the Chants got on the board.
The Ragin’ Cajuns went on to shoot 50 percent in the opening half in heading into the locker room with a 39-24 lead. Gant led the way with 12 points and Stroman added 10.
CCU did rebound some, but only shot 38 percent from the field. Jones had nine and Dibba added five to lead the Chants offense.
Turnovers were a huge problem in the opening half as 10 CCU turnovers led to 14 Louisiana points.
The Chants continue this final regular season road trip Saturday with a game at Louisiana Monroe. The two teams are scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. (ET).