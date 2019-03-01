Georgetown man sentenced to 17 years on drug charges

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges earlier this week.
According to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 32-year-old Newitt Rodney Walker pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking in heroin, four to 14 grams, and possession with intent to distribute a cocaine base.
Judge Steven John sentenced Walker to 17 years for the heroin charge and 15 years for the cocaine base charge, the release stated. The sentences will run concurrently for 17 years.
On Nov. 30, 2017, agents with the Fifteenth Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit stopped Walker’s vehicle. The drugs were then found inside.
