Hutchinson Square reopening right on time, costing Summerville $2.3 million

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - After almost ten months of construction, Hutchinson Square is set to completely reopen on Friday.
The town is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. with music and food vendors.
The $2.3 million project started back in June, and the construction of it wrapped up right on schedule.
One of the biggest additions to the park is the amphitheater, which the town is hoping will be a spot for events and summer concerts.
“There's a lot of new elements, but we also brought old elements back, like the sign,” said Mary Edwards, a spokesperson for the town. “It represents old Summerville.”
That sign now stands at the entrance of the park near the train tracks. Its design is based on an old sign that used to sit over Main Street near Highway 78 back in the early 1900s.
The town also brought back two statues that sat in the old park. They also added a new fountain that lights up at night and a permanent Christmas tree that was already used during the holiday season.
All of this work did have effects on businesses in the area though. The construction closed Little Main Street for a few months. This street is home to a handful of small businesses which rely on street parking and foot traffic. Both were limited because of the street closure and ongoing construction.
Some shops recorded their sales were down, while others said everything was on par with last year’s numbers.
“People want to get their wine. They’re willing to park and walk around the block to get their libations, so for us, I don’t think it was a big deal,” said Scott Oliver who works at Accent on Wine.
