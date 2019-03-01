Isle of Palms parking fee increase begins Friday

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCSC) - After the Isle of Palms city revenue from parking kiosks declined from 2017 to 2018, parking fees are going up.
Starting Friday, municipal lots will cost $10 during the week and $12 during the weekends and holidays. Prior to changing the parking fees, visitors paid $8 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays to park in the lots.
After 4 p.m., visitors may pay an hourly rate of $2. The City lots are operational between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Paid parking is enforced between March and the end of October.
During those months, the city made $677,379 in parking kiosk transactions in 2017. The city’s revenue from kiosks dropped by $43,159 during the season in 2018, for which 6 of the 8 months had the parking cost change.
The changes resulted in the loss of about $120,000 in general fund revenue, according to City Administrator Desiree Fragoso.
However, parking kiosk transactions actually increased during the 2018 season. There were 151,691 kiosk transactions in 2017 and 183,661 transactions in 2018.
The changes to parking kiosk prices for the 2019 season also include a 50 cent increase to on-street parking, which brings the price to $2 per hour, which matches the cost of street parking in downtown Charleston.
Isle of Palms City Administrator Desiree Fragoso said in a statement the changes should help the city recover the revenue lost last summer, along with an additional $172,000 in revenue for the City.
