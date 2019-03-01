Late Goal Gives Greenville 2-1 Win Over Rays

Cherniwchan got SC on the board first at 14:51 with his 21st goal of the year from forward Jonathan Charbonneau and defenseman Kevin McKernan. An initial long-range shot by McKernan was turned out by Greenville goaltender Garrett Bartus, but the rebound went to Cherniwchan in the slot and the Hinton, Alberta native used a spinning backhander to put the puck into the net.