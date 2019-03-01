Little Caesars issues warning about fraudulent online coupons

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Little Caesars pizza chain has issued a warning to customers about a fraudulent online coupon going around which promises a chance to win three free pizzas.
The coupon states “Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with three free large pizza coupons on their 60th anniversary,” but if you click on the coupon, the only free thing you’ll get is a virus on your device.
Little Caesars said customers should not click through to the coupon as they work to resolve the issue.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.