More than 35K letters were sent out to patients after phishing attack on Roper St. Francis

The letter from Corporate Privacy Officer Elizabeth Willis states in part, “out of an abundance of caution we want to advise you of a recent incident that may have involved some of your information....Our investigation determined that some of your information may have been contained in the email accounts, including your name, date of birth and information related to the care you received at Roper St. Francis. Again, we have no indication that any of your information has been misused, and we want to assure you that we take this matter very seriously. We recommend that you review the billing statements you receive from your healthcare providers. If you see services you did not receive, please contact the provider immediately.”