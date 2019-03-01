New bill aims to shorten sentences of SC violent crime offenders. Victims say, not at their expense

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A new bill within the state house that aims to shorten the sentences of violent crime offenders is prompting fiery debate on both sides of the issue.
The bill, introduced in the Senate by Senator Karl Allen, originally aimed at reducing time served from 85 percent to 65 percent on a sentence.
In the 1990s, Truth in sentencing laws were created and aimed to abolish or curb parole so that convicts serve the period to which they have been sentenced. In South Carolina, it requires violent crime offenders to serve 85 percent of their sentences. Sen. Allen said his bill has been amended to reflect a change from 65 percent as originally drafted to 77 percent of time served.
The bill also takes into account good behavior and credits earned for working and education while incarcerated. In South Carolina, violent crimes are considered "no parole offenses," meaning offenders are not offered a parole hearing ahead of their "max out" date. While that date can fluctuate, it is usually around 85 percent of the total sentence.
Supporters argue the chance to get out early offers offenders motivation within prison walls and will translate into productive members of society once released.
"Throwing more money at it is not going to be a fix," Erica Fielder with the non-profit Hearts For Inmates, said. "You could throw money at it all day, the reality of it is these men and women have no hope."
Fielder is a staunch supporter of the bill, which she said will allow for offenders to earn their way back into society through good behavior and taking part in education and job training within prison.
"We're not saying we're giving out get out of jail free cards, what we're saying is at that percent, if they met that criteria they're able to get out and earn their way back into society as productive men and women," she said.
Opponents say the chance at early release comes at the expense of the victims in the violent crime cases. Alphene and Vernon Holland know that pain first hand. Their son was killed by a drunk driver in Orangeburg in 2017, as Holland was driving through an intersection.
"I just remember getting a call because I was asleep and he said, Myles got in a bad accident, he got in a bad accident, he got in a bad accident," she said. "So I got to the hospital as soon as I could."
Reflecting back, she said she didn't realize the signs in front of her while at the hospital. Doctors offered little information, didn't allow her to get too close and eventually handed her all of her son's clothes and belongings.
"They took us in this little room and they started talking in past tense," she said. "That's when we knew."
Holland’s girlfriend was a passenger in the car and was injured, but survived. The drunk driver pleaded guilty to felony DUI with death as well as a charge of felony DUI with great bodily injury. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Holland said she fully supports rehabilitation within prison but doesn't believe early release is the answer.
"I think unless there's some sort of rehabilitation or help you receive, nothing is going to be easier when you come back out, so I would assume you'd fall back on similar crutches," Holland said.
She said when her son's killer pleaded guilty, their understanding was he would serve 85 percent of his sentence, per Truth in Sentencing laws.
"We felt like we entered into an agreement with the state," she said. "So what this bill is proposing is not what we feel like we agreed to."
Fielder said offenders should be judged based on what they do once they leave prison, rather than when they enter.
"No one ever goes back to look at how someone has changed over the period of being incarcerated," Fielder said. "We know some may change and others may not, but what about the ones that do?"
While offenders could be granted early release to see family and friends, families like the Hollands argue they'll never get that chance.
"No one wins in these circumstances but it ultimately goes back to the decision the offender made or makes, or the process they go through. Ultimately that's where all of this starts," Holland said.
Senate Bill 0155 is currently in committee within the state house.
According to Sen. Allen, the bill has been amended to exclude murder.
