Police capture man accused of passing fake $50, $100 bills

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Police in Summerville have captured the man accused of passing counterfeit bills at two businesses in January and February.
He was taken into custody late Thursday night without incident, according to Summerville police spokesman Thomas Peterson.
Matthew John Frisbie was wanted on two counts of forgery less than $10,000, according to court documents.
Investigators say he used a counterfeit $50 bill at a Summerville produce market on North Cedar Street. The passing of that bill, investigators say, was caught on surveillance cameras and a store employee identified Frisbie from a photo lineup.
On Feb.22, police say Frisbie paid for a knife and a pen with a counterfeit $100 bill at an antiques store on North Main Street.
This incident was also caught on surveillance cameras and a store employee there was also able to identify Frisbie from a six-picture photo lineup, court documents state.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.