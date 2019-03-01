Police determine threat to West Ashley high school was not credible

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police have determined that the threat to West Ashley High School on Friday morning was not credible.
“Police determined this was just a rumor not a credible threat,” police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Officers increased their presence at the school Friday morning when a message was forwarded to a school official by a student, Francis said.
“This student didn’t send/create the message but wanted to make school officials aware of it,” Francis said.
It’s unclear at this time what the message said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.