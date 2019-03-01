Police determine threat to West Ashley high school was not credible

Police determine threat to West Ashley high school was not credible
(Source: AP)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | March 1, 2019 at 7:48 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 9:25 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police have determined that the threat to West Ashley High School on Friday morning was not credible.

“Police determined this was just a rumor not a credible threat,” police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Officers increased their presence at the school Friday morning when a message was forwarded to a school official by a student, Francis said.

“This student didn’t send/create the message but wanted to make school officials aware of it,” Francis said.

It’s unclear at this time what the message said.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.