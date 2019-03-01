Police increase presence at West Ashley High School because of threat

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police have increased their presence at West Ashley High School on Friday because of a threat.
The message was forwarded to a school official by a student, according to police department spokesman Charles Francis.
“This student didn’t send/create the message but wanted to make school officials aware of it,” Francis said. “Police are trying to determine the source of the message.”
It’s unclear at this time what the message said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.