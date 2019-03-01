Police officers searching for woman wanted for N. Charleston arson

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a 19-year-old woman wanted for an arson in North Charleston.
North Charleston police are looking for DaNautica DeNaisha DeSaussure wanted for third-degree arson.
Officers describe her as 5′3," 194 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators say the arson happened on Feb. 19.
She also has an active warrant with Charleston County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kramer at (843) 740-2891, the North Charleston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
