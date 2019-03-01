‘Racially-charged symbol’ found at South Carolina Boeing site

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A ‘racially-charged symbol’ was found at South Carolina’s Boeing site, according to company officials.
In an email addressed to Boeing South Carolina employees, officials say they have launched an investigation and will take action.
Boeing did not state specifically what the symbol was.
Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 program, wrote the following message to employees on Thursday.
“Team,
I am saddened and angered that a racially-charged symbol was discovered on site. Diversity and inclusion are core to Boeing’s enduring values, and there is absolutely no place for racism and these cowardly acts in society and especially in our company. We all have the responsibility to live according to our values and Boeing Behaviors in ways that are inclusive for all, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.
Along with the entire BSC leadership team and all teammates across our company, we take these matters very seriously. We have already launched a thorough investigation, and will take all appropriate and necessary action. I appreciate the courage and candor of our teammates for bringing issues forward that do not align with our company values. And, I would encourage anyone who has information related to the incident to come forward to me directly, or by contacting your manager, HR or our Ethics Helpline.
What makes our culture so special is the rich diversity and cultural heritage of our teammates. I am very proud of that, and I know that it is what makes us better as a team. We will work through this, and I appreciate all of you looking out for each other. Thanks for all that you do.
— Brad Zaback”
