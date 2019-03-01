SC asks courts for injunction to block pending offshore testing, in addition to current seismic lawsuit

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina is asking court for injunction to block pending offshore testing, in addition to the current federal lawsuit to oppose plans to allow offshore drilling tests along the Carolina coast.
Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a motion in federal court asking for a preliminary injunction to block possible offshore testing, permits for which could be issued as early as today with testing beginning 30 days later. This motion is support of a ongoing lawsuit Wilson filed by coastal cities and the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League against the National Marine Fishers Service and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.
In the motion, Wilson says “the current administration’s move is unconstitutional, because Article IV, Subsection 3 of the Constitution grants Congress, not the president, the authority to “dispose” of public lands by making them available for oil or natural gas leasing.”
In January 2017, there was a decision made by the Obama administration to remove Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic from oil and natural gas leasing consideration for the next five years made seismic testing unnecessary, the press release states.
The release from the attorney general’s office says the current administration reversed that decision by Executive Order, moving to reinstate or reconsider applications for seismic testing.
Wilson also argues in the motion that testing would create a public nuisance for South Carolina, adjacent landowner, by harming marine wildlife and therefore the state’s fishing and tourism industries
“Common law public nuisance includes such broad-ranging offenses as “loud and disturbing noises,” Wilson said. “It is no less a public nuisance because the noise directly harms marine life. As demonstrated, seismic testing harms all South Carolinians as well. A court need not wait until the nuisance is fully upon us to abate it."
