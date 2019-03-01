Special security measures at Joint Base Charleston lifted following vehicle incident

February 28, 2019 at 8:35 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 8:35 PM

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Military officials say special security measures that were activated at Joint Base Charleston have been lifted following an incident involving a vehicle.

According to JBC officials, the measures were in response to a minor security incident involving a “non-compliant vehicle.”

“Security forces personnel have resumed regular entry and exit procedures and do not anticipate further traffic delays,” authorities said in a statement.

A report states at the time of the incident the installation gates were closed for a brief period of time.

