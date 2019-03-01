Three Lowcountry men arrested on child pornography charges

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested three Lowcountry men on child pornography charges.
Agents arrested 21-year-old Kamal Mike Howard, 54-year-old Richard Alan Baker, both of Summerville, and 20-year-old Christopher William King of North Charleston.
The suspects were each charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
A report states investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Howard and Baker who both possessed files of child pornography.
Howard was arrested on Feb. 25, while Baker was arrested on Feb. 27.
Investigators state King also possessed files of child pornography and was arrested on Feb. 28,
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Alan Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Summerville Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with these investigations and arrests.
