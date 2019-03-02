Berkeley falls in 5-A boys state title game to Dorman

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley’s first trip to the boys state championship game is one the team, the school and their fans will almost surely never forget. But the dream of winning their first state title came up short on Friday night.
The Stags were beaten by Dorman, who won their 3rd straight 5-A title, 46-39 at Colonial Life Arena.
DJ Chisolm had 14 points to lead Berkeley who finish the season at 26-2.
Myles Tate had 19 to lead all scorers and help Dorman become the first time to win three titles in a row in South Carolina in a decade.
Trevur Smalls had 10 points for the Stags.
