In the second contest, redshirt-freshman Chayce McDermott tossed 6.0 scoreless frames and striking out seven batters for the win surrendering four hits and walking four, but worked in-and-out of trouble throughout the night. On the other side, CSU junior righty Cam Weinberger began the day with six strikeouts through two frames, his lone blemish being a solo home run, but surrendered two-more in the fourth in a second Buccaneer hard-luck loss Friday.