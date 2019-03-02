Cherniwchan’s Hat Trick Leads SC To Victory Over Icemen

But Cherniwchan responded by taking over the game. Less than a minute after Newbury had given the Icemen the lead, the Hinton, Alberta native had the puck behind the Jacksonville net. While pinned in on the wall, the attacker banked the puck off of the back of the net to himself to create space before backhanding it into the top shelf for his second of the night to tie the game 2-2 at 15:11. Assists on the tying goal came from Besse and Charbonneau.