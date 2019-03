CONWAY, S.C. – Six home games at a newly renovated Brooks Stadium, including a nationally televised Thursday night contest on ESPNU, along with a Power 5 matchup in the Big 12 highlight the 2019 Coastal Carolina football schedule as announced by the Sun Belt Conference office on Friday, March 1. The Chanticleers begin their first season under new head coach Jamey Chadwell at home versus Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference on Saturday, Aug. 31. One week later, Coastal will head to the Midwest for a contest at Kansas on Sept. 9, the Chants first-ever meeting against a Big 12 opponent (West Virginia was in the Big East Conference when CCU played the Mountaineers in 2010). Coastal returns home to host Norfolk State on Saturday, Sept. 14, before trekking back north to Amherst, Massachusetts the following week on Sept. 21 to take on the UMass Minutemen for the third-straight season. The Chants are 2-0 versus the Minutemen having defeated UMass in each of the last two seasons. CCU opens up Sun Belt Conference play on the road with the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Champions in Appalachian State on Sept. 28 prior to the Chants open week.