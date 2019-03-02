Deputies investigate fatal early-morning crash on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies responded Saturday morning to a fiery crash that killed one person.
The incident happened on Main Road near Mary Ann Point Road at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.
Investigators say a driver ran off Main Road, struck an embankment and ultimately collided into a tree. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed, Antonio said.
St. Johns Fire crews extinguished the fire and said the driver and sole occupant had died at the scene.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
