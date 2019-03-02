Gamecocks Use Early Homers, Kerry’s Pitching to Defeat Clemson Friday Night

In a battle of two of the top three home run hitting teams in the country, the pair did not disappoint early. Grayson Byrd's two-run home run in the first put the Tigers up, but Carolina responded with five runs in the second. Andrew Eyster belted his second home run of the second, a two-run shot to right center field. TJ Hopkins then made it 5-2 with a three-run home run to left center.