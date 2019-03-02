‘I have no enemies’: City council candidate comes home to dog feces, Amazon package on porch

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WJXT/CNN) - A retired police officer in Jacksonville, FL, who is running for city council is shocked by what someone left on his front porch.
City council candidate Carson Tranquille came home to a big pile of dog poop. The incident was caught on video but that’s still not providing any real answers.
Tranquille said he had just returned home and realized an Amazon package had been delivered to his front door.
But as he got closer to get it, he noticed something.
"That's when I saw the dog remains sitting right there," Tranquille said.
Someone left animal waste on his front porch and it was caught on surveillance video.
Police now want to talk to a man about the unwanted delivery.
“It’s unbelievable to see something like that. This is my home. Someone has truly crossed the line,” he said.
Tranquille said he doesn't recognize the man in the video.
He also said he has no enemies. Yet for some reason, someone did the unthinkable.
"If you did it personally yourself, why did you do it?” he said. “If not, who told you to do it? Because I have no enemies. I don't know this individual. And looking at his face, it doesn't appear that he was angry when he was doing it."
Tranquille said he can only assume the incident must be politically motivated.
He plans to add even more security cameras to the 10 he already has monitoring his home.
