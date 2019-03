With the win, College of Charleston moves to 8-2 on the season after pushing across eight runs on 13 hits – including five for extra bases – while holding North Carolina A&T (5-4) to one run on two base knocks. The Cougars converted 7-of-19 (.368) opportunities with at least one runner on base, and were 2-for-4 with a runner on third and less than two outs.