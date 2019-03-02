Mild & Mainly Dry; Rain & Gusty Winds Tomorrow Night

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A stalled front and some upper-level energy could spark a shower or two, but most areas should stay dry until tomorrow night’s front. Clouds will continue to fill the skies under temperatures in the low/mid 70s- feeling comfortable and calm. The next cold front will slam into warm air tomorrow night and could produce a line of heavy rain, gusty winds and possibly a thunderstorm. Up to an inch of rain is possible.