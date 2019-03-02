Mild & Mainly Dry; Rain & Gusty Winds Tomorrow Night

By Danielle Prinz | March 2, 2019 at 7:03 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 7:03 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A stalled front and some upper-level energy could spark a shower or two, but most areas should stay dry until tomorrow night’s front. Clouds will continue to fill the skies under temperatures in the low/mid 70s- feeling comfortable and calm. The next cold front will slam into warm air tomorrow night and could produce a line of heavy rain, gusty winds and possibly a thunderstorm. Up to an inch of rain is possible.

Noticeably cooler temperatures arrive Monday with highs back into the low 60s. Chilly air will continue to filter in through next week. It will be a good idea to have the coats ready to go! Look for more sunshine by Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy & comfortable; HIGH: 74.

TOMORROW: Breezy & cloudy; LOW: 60, HIGH: 73.

MONDAY: Cooler with more sunshine; LOW: 57, HIGH: 62.

TUESDAY: Cool and sunny; LOW: 43, HIGH: 60.

WEDNESDAY: Cold and sunny; LOW: 32, HIGH: 53.

THURSDAY: Cool with more clouds; LOW: 31, HIGH 59.

FRIDAY: Cool with more clouds; LOW: 41, HIGH: 65.

FORECASTER DANIELLE PRINZ

