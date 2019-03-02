Police: Man shot downtown transported to MUSC

VIDEO: Police respond to shooting in downtown Charleston
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 1, 2019 at 7:32 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 8:12 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded to a shooting in downtown Charleston Friday evening.

The shooting occurred on Aiken Street and Sheppard Street, according to City of Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m., Francis said.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment.

Investigators said they are trying to identify any suspects involved.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call 843 743 7200.

