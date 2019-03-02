Police say man facing drug charges hid cocaine, marijuana in underwear

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man who led them on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody.
The man, whose identity was not immediately released, faces charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and various traffic charges, police say.
Police say an officer speeding in a rental vehicle on Highway 52 Friday and pulled the vehicle over. A post from the department’s Facebook page states the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car.
“Once a back up officer arrived, the driver was asked to step out of the car so that a probable cause search could be conducted,” the post states.
Police say they found 12.6 grams of crack cocaine and 11.3 grams of marijuana in the man’s underwear.
The man attempted to run away after the discovery, but police captured him in the parking lot of a business across the street from the traffic stop, the post states.
