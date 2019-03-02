Report: Possible tornado touched down in the Upstate

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) — A possible tornado touched down Friday night in Abbeville County.
A broken line of showers and strong thunderstorms moved across the area Friday evening, with spotty wind damage in Abbeville County with the possibility of a tornado.
WYFF News 4 Chief Meteorologist John Cessarich said the National Weather Service will go out on Saturday to survey the damage from the thunderstorm that possibly produced a tornado north of the town of Abbeville.
