Report: Possible tornado touched down in the Upstate
March 1, 2019 at 10:55 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 10:55 PM

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) — A possible tornado touched down Friday night in Abbeville County.

A broken line of showers and strong thunderstorms moved across the area Friday evening, with spotty wind damage in Abbeville County with the possibility of a tornado.

WYFF News 4 Chief Meteorologist John Cessarich said the National Weather Service will go out on Saturday to survey the damage from the thunderstorm that possibly produced a tornado north of the town of Abbeville.

