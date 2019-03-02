Sheriff’s office investigating Colleton County fire station burglary

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating following a burglary at a Colleton County fire station on Friday.
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at Colleton County Fire Rescue Station #29 off of Cane Branch Road.
According to a report, Items were stolen off of the Colleton County Fire Rescue trucks as well as from inside the building.
If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211.
“All callers will remain anonymous,” CCSO officials said.
