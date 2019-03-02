USS Charleston commission ceremony held Saturday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The crew is boarded, and the official flags raised as the U.S.S. Charleston Commission Ceremony has now been completed.
The Charleston Harbor has the pleasure of hosting the namesake ship for a few more days before it sails away to Virginia and then to San Diego, where it will be anchored until needed.
Dating back to the 1800’s, the Holy City has had a United States Navy Ship named after it.
“We’ve soared the wings off planes and the bottoms off ships and today this ship gets the title U.S.S. and is an asset to the United States Navy,” says a Navy official.
Crew members say the U.S.S. Charleston is one of the most technologically advanced ships around.
“We built from the ground up, come up with our way of doing things, establish a good base to carry the next 30 years here,” Roman Metzger, a Navy Weapons Officer says.
Members of the fifth and previous U.S.S. Charleston say they never thought they would see this ceremonial day.
“There’s a lot of things that are high tech but a lot of tradition still too,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Hutchinson says.
With the commanders of the ship giving one fair warning to all threats.
“This ship could do circles around our ship speed wise,” Quarter Master 2nd Class Chris Edwards says.
“I will bring up all engines, come to full power, I will point it straight at you full speed ahead, the gun will be blazing and missiles launching. Charleston will not turn and run, we will not run because while we breathe, we fight,” a Navy Commander says.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.