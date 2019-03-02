Bill requires more homeschooling oversight after teens found buried in Effingham County yard

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A bill in the Georgia state legislature may help address the lack of oversight in homeschooling.
Local state representatives Jon Burns, Bill Hitchens, and Ron Stephens cosponsored the bill with two other representatives.
The bill keeps parents from removing a child from a public school so they don’t have to follow laws for school attendance, school discipline, parental involvement, or parental responsibilities. It also includes more requirements on parents to explain their reasons for homeschooling.
Representative Stephens says the bill is directly related to the recent discovery of the bodies of two teenagers found buried in Effingham County.
Fourteen-year-old Mary Crocker and her brother, Elwyn Crocker, Jr., were found buried in the yard of the Guyton home in December. Both teens were homeschooled, and DFCS reports show the family had a history of abuse.
Five people are facing charges in connection to the case.
