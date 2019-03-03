Bishop England girls wins 3-A basketball state championship

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - For the sixth time since 2012, the Bishop England girls basketball team are state champions. The Battling Bishops claimed their latest crown with a 54-46 win over Keenan on Saturday in the 3-A finals at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
Bishop England finishes the season at 28-1.
The win served as some redemption for head coach Paul Runey and his team. BE was upset in the 3rd round of the playoffs last season ending a streak of six straight years of reaching the state championship game.
Keenan would go on to win last years championship and came into today as the favorite to repeat.
Katie Brooks led the way for the Bishops with 20 points, 12 of those coming from the free throw line. Josie Dennis and Lily Woods each chipped in with 10 points of their own.
