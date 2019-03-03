Bucs fall Saturday despite quality start from Bennett

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Junior left-handed pitcher Jaret Bennett spun a gem Saturday night allowing just two three runs across 6.2 innings, but the Charleston Southern baseball team fell 7-0 to Notre Dame from Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.
Bennett turned in his first quality start of the season tossing a personal-high 6.2 innings allowing just the three runs for CSU (3-9). Despite his efforts on the mound, Notre Dame (4-6) righty Cameron Junker tossed 6.0 scoreless frames and Tommy Vail added 3.0 to complete the shutout and give the Irish their second win over CSU in as many days.
Freshman Brooks Bryan reached safely three times in the loss and the trio of Josh Litchfield, Reid Hardwick and Ryan Stoudemire each extended their hit streaks.
Spencer Myers and Daniel Jung accounted for seven of the Irish’s 13 hits on the night as Myers had three in the leadoff spot and scored three times while Jung delivered a four-hit day scoring twice as well.
The night started off as an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel with a 2-0 score after six frames, but a run in the seventh, one in the eighth and three in the ninth broke the game open for the Irish late.
How They Scored
- Notre Dame got started early scoring a run on Carter Putz’s RBI double, allowing Daniel Jung to score from first and 1-0 lead.
- They tacked on their second tally in the third on another RBI from Putz, this one a groundout to short after Myers’ leadoff double.
- Both starters settled in to match zeros before Notre Dame added another run in the seventh for a 3-0 lead then one more in the eighth and the final three tallies in the ninth.
News and Notes
- The trio of Josh Litchfield, Reid Hardwick and Ryan Stoudemire extended their hitting streaks in the loss to four-straight, each one collecting a single.
- Jaret Bennett became the second Buccaneer with a quality start on the season tossing a personal-best 6.2 innings allowing just three runs.
- Freshman catcher Brooks Bryan also reached base safely three times in the loss extending his on-base streak to six.
Up Next
Charleston Southern ends the 2019 Swig & Swine Classic Sunday afternoon as they host Ball State from Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.