Bulldogs Hold Annual Spring Game

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel football team held its annual Spring Game Saturday morning inside Johnson Hagood Stadium.
The scrimmage with a quick touchdown as Brandon Rainey broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and raced 67 yards for the touchdown.
“I thought Brandon did a good job. The offense was pretty functional when he was out there,” said head coach Brent Thompson. “We didn’t want to give him a whole lot of reps, but the number one thing I wanted to see him do was hit a couple of open receivers which he did at the end. Once I saw that, I didn’t need to see him anymore.
“The backup quarterback situation is the one that I am trying to hammer out right now. It started out a little rough, but I thought they were able to settle us down. I am seeing some progress at the backup spot, but I would like to see a little bit of pressure on Brandon too.”
The long run was not the only touchdown Rainey accounted for as he connected on a short touchdown pass to Keyonte Sessions and also found Raleigh Webb on a long scoring strike down the left sideline.
The touchdown reception was just the first of two for Webb who also hauled in a long touchdown reception from Ryan McCarthy.
The defense was not without their big plays as they were able to force several turnovers, including an interception on a deep ball over the middle. The interception was aided by pressure on the quarterback from linebacker Kyler Estes.
The main focus for the defense this spring has been the switch to a 3-4 under new defensive coordinator Tony Grantham.
“I love it,” said Thompson. “They are going to apply a lot of pressure on the quarterback. They are forcing the quarterback to make a lot of different decisions. They are making our offensive line do a good job of picking up gaps which is going to help us offensively and defensively.”
Kicker Jacob Godek continued where he left off during the season by connecting on a 48-yard field goal.
The Bulldogs will open the season Aug. 31 when they play host to Towson inside Johnson Hagood Stadium.