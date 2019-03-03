The Citadel beats North Alabama, 7-4 on Saturday

CHARLESTON, SC. – The Citadel got three RBIs from Ryan McCarthy and two more from Lane Botkin as the Bulldogs defeated North Alabama, 7-4, Saturday afternoon at Joe Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 7, North Alabama 4
Records: The Citadel (4-5), North Alabama (2-8)
Series: The Citadel leads 2-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joe Riley Park)
Key Plays
- The Lions were able to load the bases in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings, but the Bulldogs pitching staff limited UNA to just one run.
- The Bulldogs got a strikeout to end the eighth, then two strikeouts to end the game.
- The Citadel opened a five-run lead in the seventh as McCarthy drove in a run with a double and Botkin plated two runs with a single.
How it Happened
- The Lions struck first with an unearned run in the fourth after a dropped fly ball led to a RBI single Ben Kiefer.
- The Bulldogs responded in the home-half of the inning by pushing across three runs. Jeffery Brown and Tyler Corbitt had back-to-back singles to start the inning.
- McCarthy followed with a two-run triple off the wall in right center. McCarthy would then score on a groundout off the bat of Cole Simpson.
- UNA got within a run in the sixth as Tate Mathis hit a sacrifice fly to right center.
- The Bulldogs quickly responded as Ben Peden delivered a two-out RBI single to center in the bottom of the inning.
- The Citadel broke the game open in the seventh Brown singled and Corbitt walked ahead of McCarthy’s RBI double. Two batters later, Botkin drove in two runs with a single through the left side.
- UNA took advantage of three errors in the eighth to score two unearned runs. Jordan Buster came out of the bullpen to end the damage with a strikeout looking to end the inning with the bases loaded.
- The Lions threatened again in the ninth as they loaded the bases with just one out. Buster got a strikeout looking on a full-count pitch and then ended the game with another strikeout.
Inside the Box Score
- Shane Connolly (2-1) allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and four strikeouts over 5.1 innings to pick up the victory.
- Jordan Buster (1) got all four of his outs via the strikeout to earn his first save of the season.
- Colin Chamblin (0-2) allowed four runs on five hits over 5.2 innings to suffer the loss.
- Four Bulldog pitchers combined to strikeout 10 Lion hitters.
- Ryan McCarthy paced the offense by going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Both of his hits went for extra bases.
- Lane Botkin had his second-straight multi-hit game as he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
- Jeffery Brown collected a pair of hits and scored two runs.
- Tyler Corbitt reached safely twice and scored both times.
- The Lions stranded 14 runners on base, including 10 over the final four innings.
On Deck
The Bulldogs and Lions close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Skole
“What I told the guys after the game was that we have to use some of our adversity, some of our failure, to boost us to bigger and better things. That is a sign of maturity and we were able to do that today. Good teams can win on some days when they don’t play their best, and today we didn’t play our best.
“We got a great start out of Shane (Connolly), he gave us five good innings. Our three guys out of the bullpen, Alex (Bialakis), Will (Pillsbury) and Jordan (Buster), weren’t their sharpest, but they were able to hold it together for us. And that is important.
“I thought today, offensively, we got some big two-out hits and were able to separate a little bit and we needed those runs late in the game.”