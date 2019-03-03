Firefighters respond to house fire near Mother Emanuel AME Church

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Fire crews from Charleston and North Charleston departments responded to an early-morning fire Sunday at a vacant house.
Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD also responded to the scene of reported smoke and flames venting from the two-story home on Henrietta Street behind Mother Emanuel AME Church.
Firefighters quickly searched the building for anyone inside, according to Charleston Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh. The fire progressed to the second floor and into the attic which made the smoke vent through the roof. The fire was brought under control with no one injured and with most of the damage limited to the second floor of the home.
Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division responded to investigate the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Investigators are looking for any information, photos, or videos from witnesses were in the area. Anyone with information can call the Fire Marshal Division at 843-973-7228 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.