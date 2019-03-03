FIRST ALERT: Damaging Winds & Isolated Tornado Risk

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A system will track east this afternoon and increase the risk for severe weather across the Lowcountry. A few strong to severe storms could develop out ahead of the main line of storms that are expected to move through this evening. Damaging winds (50-60 mph) are possible along with the potential for a tornado or two. Flooding is not a main concern as this system is fast moving. Stay weather aware and download the Live 5 Weather App.
Most of the day should bring overcast skies and warm, humid feeling temperatures. Highs should reach into the mid 70s before cooling into the low 60s tomorrow. As severe weather season is underway, it’s a good time to think of your safe space.
TODAY: Late afternoon/evening severe weather threat; HIGH: 76.
TOMORROW: Cool with slight shower chance; LOW: 55, HIGH: 62.
TUESDAY Chilly with slight shower chance; LOW: 43, HIGH: 57.
WEDNESDAY: Cold and sunny; LOW: 31, HIGH: 49.
FORECASTER DANIELLE PRINZ
