FIRST ALERT: Damaging Winds & Isolated Tornado Risk

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A system will track east this afternoon and increase the risk for severe weather across the Lowcountry. A few strong to severe storms could develop out ahead of the main line of storms that are expected to move through this evening. Damaging winds (50-60 mph) are possible along with the potential for a tornado or two. Flooding is not a main concern as this system is fast moving. Stay weather aware and download the Live 5 Weather App.