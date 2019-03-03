FIRST ALERT: Severe weather, including isolated tornadoes, possible Sunday

By Danielle Prinz and Live 5 Web Staff | March 3, 2019 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 10:25 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A storm system moving through the area Sunday will increase the risk of severe weather across the Lowcountry on Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

The biggest threats are potentially damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. (Source: Live 5)
Forecaster Danielle Prinz said a few strong to severe storms could develop out ahead of the main line of storms Sunday night. The timing for the possibility of severe weather is between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., she said.

Threats include damaging winds up to 50-60 mph and the potential of isolated tornadoes. But flooding, Prinz said, is not a main concern because the system is a fast-moving system.

Most of the day should bring overcast skies and warm, humid-feeling temperatures. Highs should reach into the mid-70s before cooling into the low 60s Monday afternoon.

