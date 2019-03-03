FIRST ALERT: Severe weather, including isolated tornadoes, possible Sunday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A storm system moving through the area Sunday will increase the risk of severe weather across the Lowcountry on Sunday afternoon and into the evening.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz said a few strong to severe storms could develop out ahead of the main line of storms Sunday night. The timing for the possibility of severe weather is between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., she said.
Threats include damaging winds up to 50-60 mph and the potential of isolated tornadoes. But flooding, Prinz said, is not a main concern because the system is a fast-moving system.
Most of the day should bring overcast skies and warm, humid-feeling temperatures. Highs should reach into the mid-70s before cooling into the low 60s Monday afternoon.
